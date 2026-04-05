Turkey offers to host another round of peace talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia
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Politics
Publication date

Turkey offers to host another round of peace talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is ready to host the next round of peace talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Points of attention

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses willingness to host the next round of peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia.
  • The hiatus in trilateral peace talks is attributed to the conflict escalation in the Middle East and the busy schedule of American negotiators.

Turkey proposes to host a new round of trilateral peace talks

In particular, on April 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Turkey, where he met with the Turkish head of state. During the meeting, the Ukrainian president shared with Erdogan the details of contacts with the American team.

Erdogan, in turn, assured that Turkey "is ready to play a significant role in achieving a reliable peace for Ukraine," and the country also supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state.

The Turkish President also confirmed that his country is ready to host the next round of negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Recall that in early 2026, Ukraine, the United States, and Russia had already held three rounds of trilateral peace talks. A new meeting was planned for March, but it was canceled after the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran.

To date, no direct trilateral contacts have taken place. Today, advisor to the head of the OP, Mykhailo Podoliak, once again confirmed that political negotiations to end the war are currently suspended due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The other day, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov also said that the meetings are on hold because American negotiators are "busy with other things."

At the same time, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov said today that Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Kyiv this month. According to him, their visit is expected after Easter.

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