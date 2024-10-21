Turkish oppositionist Gülen died in the USA — what is known about him

Fethullah Gülen, the Turkish oppositionist and founder of the social movement Hizmet, died in the United States. He died at the age of 83.

What is known about the death of Fethullah Gülen

According to the media, Fethullah Gülen's health has deteriorated significantly in recent months. In addition to diabetes and kidney failure, he developed dementia.

It is known that he underwent a heart operation and many operations due to diabetes and other diseases.

Sources say his condition has been complicated by internal conflicts within the organization, including a struggle for control of financial resources between European and American members.

Who is Fethullah Gülen?

Fethullah Gülen was a Turkish religious and public figure, former Islamic preacher and publicist. In 1999, he went to the United States for treatment and has not returned to Turkey since then.

Gülen was considered one of the main opponents of Turkish President Recep Erdogan. After the 2016 coup attempt, he and his movement were accused of sedition. Turkish authorities have also claimed that Gülen supporters have infiltrated key state institutions, including the army, police, judiciary and ministries.

The coup, which took place on the night of July 16, 2016, was accompanied by air raids on Istanbul and Ankara and the withdrawal of tanks into the streets. As a result of these events, 161 people died, another 1,440 were injured.