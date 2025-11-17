Tusk announced the bombing of a railway branch in Poland — this is how aid is being delivered to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on November 17 that services consider Sunday's incident on the Polish railway between Warsaw and Lublin to be a deliberate act of sabotage.
Points of attention
- Deliberate act of sabotage on the Polish railway threatens aid delivery to Ukraine.
- Prime Minister Donald Tusk labels the incident as a threat to Poland's security and citizens.
- Investigations are in progress to identify and capture the perpetrators responsible for the sabotage.
Tusk announced sabotage on Polish railway
He published a statement about this in his X on the morning of November 17.
He added that this was an "unprecedented act of sabotage" against the security of Poland and its citizens and that the services would make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators.
Blowing up the rail track on the Warsaw-Lublin route is an unprecedented act of sabotage targeting directly the security of the Polish state and its civilians. This route is also crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine. We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 17, 2025
It is worth noting that the line where the explosion occurred leads to the border with Ukraine.
As a reminder, on Sunday morning, the train driver on the Dęblin-Warsaw route reported "faults in the railway infrastructure." After that, an investigation began, and Tusk said that he did not rule out sabotage.
