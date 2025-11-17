Tusk announced the bombing of a railway branch in Poland — this is how aid is being delivered to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on November 17 that services consider Sunday's incident on the Polish railway between Warsaw and Lublin to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

Tusk announced sabotage on Polish railway

He published a statement about this in his X on the morning of November 17.

Unfortunately, the worst assumptions were confirmed. An act of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin route (Mika village). An explosive device exploded and destroyed the railway track. Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are working on the scene. Damage was also found on the same route, closer to Lublin. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

He added that this was an "unprecedented act of sabotage" against the security of Poland and its citizens and that the services would make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators.

Blowing up the rail track on the Warsaw-Lublin route is an unprecedented act of sabotage targeting directly the security of the Polish state and its civilians. This route is also crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine. We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 17, 2025

It is worth noting that the line where the explosion occurred leads to the border with Ukraine.

"The actions of the services and the prosecutor's office are continuing in the village of Mika. Unfortunately, there is no doubt that we are dealing with an act of sabotage. Another fragment of this strategic railway route, where the tracks were damaged, is also being investigated," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcin Kerwiński, for his part. Share

As a reminder, on Sunday morning, the train driver on the Dęblin-Warsaw route reported "faults in the railway infrastructure." After that, an investigation began, and Tusk said that he did not rule out sabotage.