Tusk announced the bombing of a railway branch in Poland — this is how aid is being delivered to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Tusk announced the bombing of a railway branch in Poland — this is how aid is being delivered to Ukraine

Donald Tusk
Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on November 17 that services consider Sunday's incident on the Polish railway between Warsaw and Lublin to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

Points of attention

  • Deliberate act of sabotage on the Polish railway threatens aid delivery to Ukraine.
  • Prime Minister Donald Tusk labels the incident as a threat to Poland's security and citizens.
  • Investigations are in progress to identify and capture the perpetrators responsible for the sabotage.

Tusk announced sabotage on Polish railway

He published a statement about this in his X on the morning of November 17.

Unfortunately, the worst assumptions were confirmed. An act of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin route (Mika village). An explosive device exploded and destroyed the railway track. Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are working on the scene. Damage was also found on the same route, closer to Lublin.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

He added that this was an "unprecedented act of sabotage" against the security of Poland and its citizens and that the services would make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators.

It is worth noting that the line where the explosion occurred leads to the border with Ukraine.

"The actions of the services and the prosecutor's office are continuing in the village of Mika. Unfortunately, there is no doubt that we are dealing with an act of sabotage. Another fragment of this strategic railway route, where the tracks were damaged, is also being investigated," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Marcin Kerwiński, for his part.

As a reminder, on Sunday morning, the train driver on the Dęblin-Warsaw route reported "faults in the railway infrastructure." After that, an investigation began, and Tusk said that he did not rule out sabotage.

