Tusk: Poland wants to receive EU credit for protection of its sky

Poland intends to receive from the European Investment Bank half a billion zlotys (about 117 million euros) of credit for the construction of the "iron dome", in particular its satellite component.

The "Iron Dome" guarantees a safe sky over Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this during a press conference in Krakow. He noted that Poland and other EU countries plan to build an "iron dome" to guarantee a safe sky over the country.

According to him, Ukraine and Israel's experiences have shown that "one country will not be able to cope with guaranteeing the safety of the airspace."

The prime minister said that is why an "iron dome" should be created over the region and the entire continent. He added that Warsaw has already decided to build a corresponding satellite component within the framework of this program.

On Monday, April 20, I will negotiate with the European Investment Bank to complete the financing process for this satellite component. We will receive a loan of half a billion zlotys, which will increase our security. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Tusk recently announced the Polish government's intention to join the European Sky Shield initiative. This project involves constructing an integrated ground-based European anti-missile defence system to combat ballistic missiles.

As of January 2024, 19 European countries are participating in the initiative.

Poland will spend $2.5 billion to strengthen the border with Russia and Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the allocation of 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) to the "Eastern Shield" project to strengthen the Polish border with the Russian Federation and Belarus.

On May 18, at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino, the head of the Polish government announced a defense plan codenamed "Eastern Shield.”

We decided to invest 10 billion zlotys in our security and, above all, in a safe eastern border. We are starting a huge project to build a secure border, including a system of fortifications, as well as such landscape, ecological solutions that will make this border impenetrable to a potential enemy — said Donald Tusk. Share

In addition, the Polish Prime Minister complained that Poland has been dealing with provocations and sabotage in recent weeks. He promised to inform the public next week about the Polish state's actions against their authors.