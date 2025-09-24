Two major Russian oil ports halt operations after Ukrainian drone attacks
Two major Russian oil ports halt operations after Ukrainian drone attacks

Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Russia's two largest oil ports on the Black Sea have suspended the loading of oil onto tankers after Ukraine's nighttime drone strikes on Russia.

  • Two major Russian oil ports on the Black Sea suspended operations after Ukrainian drone attacks.
  • The shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and Sheskharys oil depot halted the export of more than two million barrels of oil per day.
  • Ukraine's increased attacks on Russian oil assets have led to restrictions on gasoline exports and considerations for diesel fuel limitations.

Two Russian oil terminals suspended after Ukrainian drone attack

Previously, we were talking about two large terminals near Novorossiysk in the Russian Federation — the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal and the Sheskharys oil depot.

While the SRS stated that the stoppage was due solely to air alarms, there is still no accurate data regarding the oil depot, other than the fact that work has been suspended.

Together, these two terminals export over two million barrels of oil per day from Russia and Kazakhstan. VTS and Sheskharys are an important part of the global oil supply chain, which pumps over 40 million barrels per day.

Since early August, Ukraine has dramatically stepped up its attacks on Russian oil assets, prompting the Kremlin to ban gasoline exports and consider restrictions on diesel fuel. These attacks have focused on refineries, but ports and pumping stations have also been targeted.

In total, during the night of September 23-24, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked oil refineries in Bashkortostan and oil pumping stations in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, and drones also attacked the Astrakhan gas processing plant. All targets were hit.

