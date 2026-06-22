Two women died in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Two women died in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian shelling

Zaporizhia
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

On the night and morning of June 22, the enemy army attacked Zaporizhia with attack drones. Two people were killed and seven were injured.

Points of attention

  • Two women tragically lost their lives in Zaporizhia due to Russian shelling, highlighting the devastating impact of the attack.
  • Seven individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured in the drone strikes that targeted civilian infrastructure in the region.

Russia killed two women in Zaporizhia

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

During the night and morning of June 22, 2026, the Russians launched strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia using UAVs. Two women, aged 39 and 53, were killed as a result of the enemy shelling. Another 7 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

As a result of the attacks, residential private and multi-story buildings, warehouses, non-residential buildings, and outbuildings were partially destroyed and damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation was launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhia with drones — there are injuries
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia — 20 civilians injured
National Police of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian aviation bombed Zaporizhzhia — there are dead and wounded
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?