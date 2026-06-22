Two women died in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian shelling

On the night and morning of June 22, the enemy army attacked Zaporizhia with attack drones. Two people were killed and seven were injured.

Russia killed two women in Zaporizhia

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

During the night and morning of June 22, 2026, the Russians launched strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia using UAVs. Two women, aged 39 and 53, were killed as a result of the enemy shelling. Another 7 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy. Share

Information about the victims is being clarified.

As a result of the attacks, residential private and multi-story buildings, warehouses, non-residential buildings, and outbuildings were partially destroyed and damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation was launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).