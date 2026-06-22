Two women died in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian shelling

On the night and morning of June 22, the enemy army attacked Zaporizhia with attack drones. Two people were killed and seven were injured.
Points of attention
- Two women tragically lost their lives in Zaporizhia due to Russian shelling, highlighting the devastating impact of the attack.
- Seven individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured in the drone strikes that targeted civilian infrastructure in the region.
Russia killed two women in Zaporizhia
This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
As a result of the attacks, residential private and multi-story buildings, warehouses, non-residential buildings, and outbuildings were partially destroyed and damaged.
Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation was launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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