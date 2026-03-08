UAE strikes Iran for the first time — insiders

On March 8, the United Arab Emirates allegedly launched its first strike on Iran, according to Israeli media reports, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

The UAE could have attacked Iran — what is known

Ynet learned from its anonymous sources that an Iranian desalination plant was allegedly hit by the UAE.

Israel believes that this strike is "just a signal from the regime."

If Iranian attacks intensify, there is a real possibility that the UAE will join the campaign, even if on a limited scale, the journalists emphasize. Share

Abu Dhabi has not yet officially confirmed or denied information about its attack on Iran.

What is important to understand is that at least three people in the United Arab Emirates were killed in Iranian strikes on February 28-March 1.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claims that Tehran will no longer attack its neighbors, adding that all previous strikes were a mistake.

He believes they were caused by a misunderstanding within the ranks.

Donald Trump has said he will fight against Iran until it declares its surrender.