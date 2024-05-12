UK diplomacy chief urges Western allies to help Ukraine immediately amid Russia's new offensive
Category
World
Publication date

UK diplomacy chief urges Western allies to help Ukraine immediately amid Russia's new offensive

UK diplomacy chief urges Western allies to help Ukraine immediately amid Russia's new offensive
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

The chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, officially reacted to the assault of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.

Cameron called on allies to immediately help Ukraine

According to the British diplomat, this is an "extremely dangerous" moment, which "only emphasises that this is Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country."

And he's now, as it were, invaded it again from the north of Kharkiv. We must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians.

David Cameron

David Cameron

British Foreign Secretary

He also noted that his country gave Kyiv an annual aid package of 3 billion pounds.

That is why he calls on Ukraine's allies to do the same and not hesitate.

And, crucially, the work we've done to encourage the Americans to come forward with their package. I mean, it's sad that it's taken long to come, but it will make a difference [on the battlefield], emphasised the UK Foreigh Secretary.

New Russia's offensive of the Russian army. What is important to know

On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.

Ukrainian forces managed to stop the invaders and push them back.

Subsequently, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to Kharkiv areas.

According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "KhortytsIa" speaker, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron changed his position on Ukraine, wanting to become new Europe's leader - The Times
Macron
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU knew Russian offensive plans in Kharkiv region, intelligence speaker states
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Legion "Freedom of Russia" volunteers call on Russian soldiers to go over Ukraine's side - video
Legion "Freedom of Russia"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?