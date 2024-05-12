UK diplomacy chief urges Western allies to help Ukraine immediately amid Russia's new offensive

The chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, officially reacted to the assault of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.

Cameron called on allies to immediately help Ukraine

According to the British diplomat, this is an "extremely dangerous" moment, which "only emphasises that this is Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country."

And he's now, as it were, invaded it again from the north of Kharkiv. We must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians. David Cameron British Foreign Secretary

He also noted that his country gave Kyiv an annual aid package of 3 billion pounds.

That is why he calls on Ukraine's allies to do the same and not hesitate.

And, crucially, the work we've done to encourage the Americans to come forward with their package. I mean, it's sad that it's taken long to come, but it will make a difference [on the battlefield], emphasised the UK Foreigh Secretary. Share

New Russia's offensive of the Russian army. What is important to know

On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.

Ukrainian forces managed to stop the invaders and push them back.

Subsequently, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to Kharkiv areas.