UK diplomacy chief urges Western allies to help Ukraine immediately amid Russia's new offensive

The chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, officially reacted to the assault of the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.
Cameron called on allies to immediately help Ukraine
According to the British diplomat, this is an "extremely dangerous" moment, which "only emphasises that this is Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country."
He also noted that his country gave Kyiv an annual aid package of 3 billion pounds.
That is why he calls on Ukraine's allies to do the same and not hesitate.
New Russia's offensive of the Russian army. What is important to know
On May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line under cover of armoured vehicles.
Ukrainian forces managed to stop the invaders and push them back.
Subsequently, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officially confirmed that additional forces were being sent to Kharkiv areas.
According to Nazar Voloshin, the OSTG "KhortytsIa" speaker, the Russian Army is trying to distract the key forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with demonstration actions in the border zone in the Kharkiv region.
