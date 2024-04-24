UK intelligence indicates growing number of deserters from Russian army
UK intelligence indicates growing number of deserters from Russian army

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain announces a record number of desertion cases in Russia, as well as a record number of requests from citizens of the Russian Federation for asylum in foreign countries.

More and more Russians do not want to fight against Ukraine

British intelligence officers drew attention to the Russian independent media "Mediazon" data.

As reported by Russian opposition journalists, only in March 2024, Russian military courts sentenced a record number of service members of the Russian Armed Forces to desertion — 64 people.

In addition, it is emphasised that the total number of cases since the "partial" mobilisation in September 2022 is 7,400, with the most significant number of cases in the Moscow region — 496.

Many soldiers who were found and appeared before the military court, having received suspended terms, returned to their units and to the front, - emphasizes the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Moreover, it is indicated that the total number of requests for asylum in Western countries from citizens of Russia who evade military service has reached a record level.

Russian soldiers, including those conscripted during the "partial" mobilisation in September 2022, are obliged to remain in military service for an indefinite period with little prospect of release, the department states.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 24, 2024:

  • personnel — about 461,940 (+880) people,

  • tanks — 7,242 (+1) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,928 (+12) units,

  • artillery systems -— 11,808 (+43) units,

  • MLRS − 1,048 (+2) units,

  • air defence equipment — 771 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 348 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 9,439 (+32) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,117 (+0) units,

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,892 (+47) units,

  • special equipment — 1,944 (+8) units.

