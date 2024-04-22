British Ministry of Defense intelligence analysts noted that Russia has already created an elite unit for the sons of Kremlin VIPs and 10 members of Putin's ruling United Russia party.

What is known about the unit of the Russian army for the Kremlin elite

British intelligence notes that the unit will primarily be located far from the front line, and all VIPs will be provided with additional means of protection.

As British intelligence analysts note, the husband of the famous Russian blogger Elena Blinovskaya has already joined the newly created elite unit.

The man went to fight to avoid being punished for tax evasion.

On April 16, 2024, Oleksiy Blinovsky was photographed while serving in the specially created military unit of the Russian Armed Forces "Bars Kaskad" near Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain:

the unit was created by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for Defense, Dmitry Sablin;

it is mainly involved in operations with unmanned aerial vehicles. They usually operate far from the front line;

It is noted that the particular unit has been active since October 2022.

Recruiting to the Bars Kaskad special unit will likely allow members of the Russian elite to bypass the statutory requirements of Russian military service with guaranteed security and potentially win the favor of the Kremlin, British intelligence said. Share

What is known about the current offensive operations of the Russian army in Ukraine

According to Nazar Voloshin, the speaker of the OSTG "Khortytsia" on the "Suspilne" broadcast, the Russian Federation's occupation army is continuing its assault attempts in the area of Chasivy Yar.

The OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker emphasised that about 20,000 Kremlin invaders are trying to storm the city.

Voloshyn emphasised that units of the 217th Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation are fighting against the Ukrainian military in Chasiv Yar.

Russian paratroopers from the 217th Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of Russia are fighting against us on the stretch opposite Chasiv Yar. Some 20-25 thousand Russian servicemen are trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the outskirts of settlements near it, emphasised OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker. Share

He added that the Russian Federation constantly storms Ukrainian positions in a planned manner but does not consolidate and retreat.