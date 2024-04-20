The Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. A person died
The Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. A person died

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
On the afternoon of April 20, Russian terrorists fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the death of a man.

The Russian military shelled the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region

A man died as a result of shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the afternoon on April 20.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.

The enemy attacked the Dnipro district. A 54-year-old man died. At the time of the impact, he was repairing a car nearby.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Lysak added that the shelling caused the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Russia is attacking Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known

On April 20, the Kamian district was under Russian shelling.

On the night and morning of April 19, Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to massive Russian missile attacks. Eight people died, including two children. At least 29 people were injured.

April 20 was declared the Day of Mourning for those killed by Russian strikes in the region.

