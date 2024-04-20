The Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. A person died

On the afternoon of April 20, Russian terrorists fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the death of a man.
The Russian military shelled the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region
A man died as a result of shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the afternoon on April 20.
This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak.
Lysak added that the shelling caused the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
Russia is attacking Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known
On April 20, the Kamian district was under Russian shelling.
April 20 was declared the Day of Mourning for those killed by Russian strikes in the region.
