General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 800 Russian soldiers, repelling dozens of enemy attacks

On April 23, 101 combat clashes took place. Our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction and 24 attempts in the Donetsk direction.
What is known about the situation at the front
The enemy launched strikes by the aircraft, artillery and MLRS. During the day, the occupiers launched five missiles, carried out 77 air sorties and about 76 attacks from MLRS.
In some areas, the enemy intensified its actions:
In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 17 times but failed.
In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to break through the defence 14 times but was repulsed.
The occupiers attacked 16 times in the Avdiivka direction, but our soldiers held their positions.
In the direction of Novopavlivske, the enemy tried to break through the defence 23 times but failed.
In the Orikhiv direction, four attacks were recorded, which were repulsed.
In the Kherson direction, the occupier tried four times to knock out our units from the bridgeheads but without success.
What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces
Despite fierce battles, the Ukrainian defenders did not give up and inflicted significant losses on the enemy. On April 23, the Air Force of Ukraine carried out airstrikes on 17 concentrations of enemy troops and the one anti-aircraft warfare system.
Missile troops of Ukraine struck:
One UAV ground control station;
One weapons and military equipment concentration;
Two concentrations of troops;
One air defence system;
Three other vital goals of the Russian invaders.
