General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 800 Russian soldiers, repelling dozens of enemy attacks

The enemy launched strikes by the aircraft, artillery and MLRS. During the day, the occupiers launched five missiles, carried out 77 air sorties and about 76 attacks from MLRS.

In some areas, the enemy intensified its actions:

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 17 times but failed.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to break through the defence 14 times but was repulsed.

The occupiers attacked 16 times in the Avdiivka direction, but our soldiers held their positions.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the enemy tried to break through the defence 23 times but failed.

In the Orikhiv direction, four attacks were recorded, which were repulsed.