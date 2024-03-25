UK intelligence says Russia is not capable of creating two new combined armies

Great Britain's intelligence has analysed whether the Russian Federation can form and provide two new armies, the creation of which was previously announced by Russian MOD chief Sergei Shoigu.
Russia is unlikely to be able to create two combined armies
Intelligence noted that these units' exact location and composition were not named, although it is most likely a combination of mechanised artillery and logistics units.
It is quite possible that these new formations are related to the previous announcements of the Russian side about the creation of new units and the planned increase in the level of brigades to divisions.
The agency added that given Russia's successful recruitment efforts, it is likely that these units could be adequately staffed.
What is known about Putin's plans to create two new armies
On March 20, Shoigu announced that, by order of Vladimir Putin, new units would be formed in Russia — the Dnepr River Flotilla, an army corps, a motorised division and a brigade of flotilla river boats.
Shoigu also announced that by the end of 2024, Russia will have two combined armies and 30 units, including 14 divisions and 16 brigades.
According to the AFU General Staff, Russia has already lost over 437,000 soldiers at the front since the beginning of the full-scale war. In just the last day, our defenders eliminated 640 Russians and destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles.
Earlier, British intelligence said that Russia's average daily losses in February were the highest since the start of full-scale war.
