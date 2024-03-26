UK intelligence says Russia lacks militaries for new districts amid war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

UK intelligence says Russia lacks militaries for new districts amid war against Ukraine

UK Ministry of Defence
Russian soldiers
Читати українською

After the creation of the Leningrad Military District, Russia is recruiting soldiers. It is possible that they will also be sent to war with Ukraine.

Russia lacks soldiers for new military districts because of the war in Ukraine

As emphasized in the summary, announcements have been made about recruiting personnel for the new 44th Army Corps in Luga, in the newly created Leningrad Military District.

Russia is making efforts to increase its forces in the north-west of the country, as most of its forces are still involved in operations in Ukraine, the report says.

According to British intelligence, Russia will almost certainly have to decide whether new units, such as the 44th Army Corps, will remain in their garrison locations after they are established, or whether they will be redeployed for operations in Ukraine to maintain combat power there.

Previously, the newly created units were immediately transferred to Ukraine, and almost certainly the need to continue operations hinders Russia's broader ambitions to expand its armed forces, the British Ministry of Defense notes.

Problems with the formation of new forces

Earlier, British intelligence reported that this year, Moscow's plans to create two new armies would already face a lack of new equipment and infrastructure problems. However, there will be enough soldiers.

It should be noted that the Russian Federation has increased the occupation group in Ukraine to almost half a million people. Read more about the number of occupiers, Russian troops' combat capability, and how many more Russians Vladimir Putin can mobilise.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK Intelligence says Russia tries to save Back Sea Fleet from complete destruction by Ukraine
UK Ministry of Defence
Shoigu
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK Intelligence says Russia unsuccessfully tries to hide its warships in Black Sea
Russian Black Sea Fleet
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK intelligence says Russia is not capable of creating two new combined armies
UK Ministry of Defence
Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?