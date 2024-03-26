UK intelligence says Russia lacks militaries for new districts amid war against Ukraine

After the creation of the Leningrad Military District, Russia is recruiting soldiers. It is possible that they will also be sent to war with Ukraine.

Russia lacks soldiers for new military districts because of the war in Ukraine

As emphasized in the summary, announcements have been made about recruiting personnel for the new 44th Army Corps in Luga, in the newly created Leningrad Military District.

Russia is making efforts to increase its forces in the north-west of the country, as most of its forces are still involved in operations in Ukraine, the report says. Share

According to British intelligence, Russia will almost certainly have to decide whether new units, such as the 44th Army Corps, will remain in their garrison locations after they are established, or whether they will be redeployed for operations in Ukraine to maintain combat power there.

Previously, the newly created units were immediately transferred to Ukraine, and almost certainly the need to continue operations hinders Russia's broader ambitions to expand its armed forces, the British Ministry of Defense notes. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 March 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/LUNXKX1nPb #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wFHAX4sy5s — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 26, 2024

Problems with the formation of new forces

Earlier, British intelligence reported that this year, Moscow's plans to create two new armies would already face a lack of new equipment and infrastructure problems. However, there will be enough soldiers.

It should be noted that the Russian Federation has increased the occupation group in Ukraine to almost half a million people. Read more about the number of occupiers, Russian troops' combat capability, and how many more Russians Vladimir Putin can mobilise.