UK to double down on backing Ukraine, British PM Starmer says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised that his country would "double" its support for Ukraine.
Keir Starmer accepted Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended an extraordinary meeting of the British government on Friday.
The British government met Zelenskyy standing. He became the first foreign leader to personally address a ministerial meeting since 1997.
Starmer called Zelenskyy's visit to Downing Street "a real piece of history."
Starmer said that Ukraine has the "unshakeable support" and that Russia's aggression is "unforgivable and cannot go unpunished."
He said the UK will “double down” on backing for Ukraine, and confirmed he had accepted this morning an invitation to visit Ukraine again in the future.
The day before, the King of Great Britain, Charles III, received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Blenheim Palace on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain
On July 18, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain to participate in the summit of the European Political Community and sign new security agreements.
Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of the European Political Community, where the countries of the European space are gathering for the fourth time to discuss common topics and challenges.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that from the first days of the full-scale invasion, Great Britain was one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine.
