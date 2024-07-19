UK to double down on backing Ukraine, British PM Starmer says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

UK to double down on backing Ukraine, British PM Starmer says

Zelenskyy and Starmer
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised that his country would "double" its support for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The British Prime Minister summarised the meeting results with the Ukrainian president and promised to double the country's support in the face of Russian aggression.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Downing Street is recognised as a "real piece of history", and Great Britain's support for Ukraine is unwavering.
  • The UK plans to expand defence cooperation and support for the Ukrainian defence industry, which are important steps in supporting Ukraine in the face of geopolitical threats.
  • During this difficult time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for its support and determination towards Ukraine.

Keir Starmer accepted Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended an extraordinary meeting of the British government on Friday.

The British government met Zelenskyy standing. He became the first foreign leader to personally address a ministerial meeting since 1997.

Starmer called Zelenskyy's visit to Downing Street "a real piece of history."

This is a very, very important meeting for us, and you’re very welcome here. It is a real pleasure and a privilege to be able to welcome you to Downing Street this morning. This is a real piece of history.

Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister

Starmer said that Ukraine has the "unshakeable support" and that Russia's aggression is "unforgivable and cannot go unpunished."

He said the UK will “double down” on backing for Ukraine, and confirmed he had accepted this morning an invitation to visit Ukraine again in the future.

The day before, the King of Great Britain, Charles III, received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Blenheim Palace on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain

On July 18, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain to participate in the summit of the European Political Community and sign new security agreements.

Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of the European Political Community, where the countries of the European space are gathering for the fourth time to discuss common topics and challenges.

We will sign an intergovernmental agreement to support the Ukrainian defence industry, discuss future cooperation, and expand our defence capabilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that from the first days of the full-scale invasion, Great Britain was one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's president Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Zelenskyy urges West to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Whole world needs to put pressure on Russia, Zelenskyy says
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?