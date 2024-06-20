A conflict arose between the United States and Great Britain due to Washington's refusal to recognize the path to Ukraine's NATO membership as "irreversible."
Points of attention
- The dispute between the United States and Britain regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO arose due to the refusal to recognise the path to the alliance as "irreversible". It is worth paying attention to the differences in approaches to this situation.
- President Putin is trying to create a coalition of countries to oppose NATO, particularly using historical ties with some states and information operations to build an alternative alliance.
- The agreement between Russia and North Korea caused outrage in NATO, which emphasizes the convergence of authoritarian regimes and the importance of the unity of democracies in the fight against authoritarian states.
- According to the dynamics of cooperation between the Russian Federation and Asian countries, NATO should focus on cooperation with allies in the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen its position in global conflicts.
- There is a need for the unity of democratic countries worldwide, as authoritarian regimes try to unite and support each other, which can affect world order and stability.
What is known about the differences between the United States and Britain regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO
The USA is noted to be worried about the allies' desire to provide President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with guarantees regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.
At the same time, Great Britain supported the initiative of the European allies to determine Ukraine's "irreversible" path to NATO.
Meanwhile, the US insists on softening the definitions, calling the process a "well-lit bridge" to membership without specifying specific terms.
Journalists of the publication note that the Alliance summit in Washington does not plan to indicate the specific terms of Ukraine's accession to NATO. However, additional guarantees are expected to be provided to Kyiv.
What is known about Putin's attempts to create an analogue of NATO
As analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note, the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to create a coalition of countries to oppose the countries of the West, particularly NATO.
ISW emphasises that Putin seeks to draw into his coalition countries with historically warm relations with the USSR.
In particular, on June 19, on the eve of his visit to Vietnam, the Kremlin dictator published an article in the Vietnamese state newspaper Nhân Dân in which he recalled the USSR's support for Vietnam during the war.
Analysts emphasize that, in the same way, Putin tried to lay the informational basis of the Eurasian security structure during his visit to China in May 2024 and proposed it in a speech on June 14.
At the time, he said that the "Euro-Atlantic security system" was collapsing and that Western "schemes of security and prosperity in Europe are not working."
According to analysts, the Russian dictator aims to create a coalition of countries that he could try to present as a natural alternative to NATO.
What NATO says
According to Reuters, referring to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement, the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrates the rapprochement of authoritarian regimes—it emphasizes the importance of the unity of democracies.
Stoltenberg stated that North Korea provided the Russian Federation with "a huge amount of ammunition". At the same time, China and Iran significantly helped the Russian military-industrial complex in the war against Ukraine.
The deepening of contacts between the Russian Federation and other Asian countries means that cooperation with allies in the Asia-Pacific region is becoming more and more important for NATO.
