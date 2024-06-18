US official says Ukraine to become NATO member after victory in war against Russia
The White House
John Kirby
The team of American leader Joe Biden said that Ukraine can become a member of NATO only after it wins the war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • In order to join NATO, Ukraine needs to make efforts to reform the army.
  • The White House declared its readiness to support Ukraine on its way to NATO membership.
  • Joining NATO is one of the strategic steps for the future of Ukraine, but the implementation of reforms and the preparation of the army for the challenges of membership in the Alliance must be taken into account.

Ukraine will not be able to join NATO without defeating the Russian army

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council of the White House, made a statement on this occasion.

As for Ukraine's accession to NATO, I would like to remind you that both the Alliance and the United States stated that they must first win this war.

Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council

He also emphasised that the States are doing everything possible to ensure that the Armed Forces do this as soon as possible.

According to John Kirby, after the end of the war, Ukraine will still have a long border with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, which means that the threat of a new war will not disappear anywhere.

He also emphasised that American leader Joe Biden "believes that NATO is the future of Ukraine."

There are many things that must be done before they (Ukrainians — ed.) can join the Alliance, like any other NATO member, Kirby emphasised.

The security agreement between Ukraine and the USA also plays an important role

John Kirby points out that a bilateral security agreement will help Ukraine protect itself while official Kyiv works to provide everything it needs.

They can apply for NATO membership. And we believe that NATO is the future of Ukraine, and we will work with them every step of the way to achieve this, — emphasised the White House rep.

It is also important to understand that the United States previously warned that Ukraine would have to implement many more reforms.

Joining NATO is impossible without them, according to Joe Biden's team.

