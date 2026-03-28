Ukraine and Qatar have agreed on a partnership in the defense sector — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Ukraine and Qatar have agreed on a partnership in the defense sector — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine
Читати українською

In Doha, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani agreed on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defense sector for at least 10 years.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Qatar have agreed on a mutually beneficial defense partnership aimed at enhancing the protection of life in their respective countries.
  • The agreement includes joint projects in the defense industry, co-productions, and technological partnerships between companies from both nations.

Ukraine and Qatar will cooperate in the defense sector

Zelenskyy announced this.

We discussed how to ensure greater protection of life in our countries and agreed on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defense sector for at least 10 years.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

After the meeting, the Chiefs of General Staff of Ukraine and Qatar signed a corresponding agreement, which provides for joint projects in the defense industry, the creation of co-productions, and technological partnerships between companies.

The President informed about the security situation in Ukraine and the constant attacks by Russia and its close cooperation with the Iranian regime.

It is important for us to strengthen air defense, and we count on appropriate support from partners.

The President of Ukraine thanked His Highness for the reception, willingness to work together, and specific agreements.

The agreement signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the State of Qatar forms a framework for long-term cooperation in the field of security, in particular in countering modern air threats and strengthening defense capabilities.

The document also provides for the development of joint projects, technological cooperation, and attracting investments in security solutions.

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