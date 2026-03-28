According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is indeed currently facing a diesel fuel shortage. Despite this, the problem is already being resolved, primarily thanks to the involvement of Kyiv's allies in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy is trying to negotiate diesel for Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that Ukraine provides accurate expertise to countries to protect infrastructure and people.

In turn, I have a question regarding the diesel shortage. I understand the task for Ukraine's security. I believe that I am solving this issue. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Right now, official Kyiv is hoping to establish supplies of diesel from the Middle East in exchange for assistance in countering Iranian drones.

According to the head of state, the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine have clearly outlined the needs of the country's energy security — this is diesel.

He also confirmed that there is a risk of a 90% fuel shortage in Ukraine — this refers specifically to the shortage of diesel.

What is important to understand is that on March 28, the Ukrainian leader is visiting the United Arab Emirates. There, he held meetings with the country's President Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Yesterday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. On March 27, they signed an agreement on defense cooperation between the two countries' defense ministries.