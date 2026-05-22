Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation of civilians from the Oleshky district to the Kherson region's TOT — Lubinets

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on technical details for the evacuation of about 6,000 civilians from the Oleshky area, including an estimated 200 children. Kyiv is currently waiting for a ceasefire date from the Russian side to begin physical evacuation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Russia have reached an agreement on the evacuation of 6,000 civilians, including 200 children, from the Oleshky district to the Kherson region's TOT — Lubinets.
- The evacuation process is awaiting a ceasefire date from the Russian side to initiate the physical evacuation of the civilians.
Ukraine has agreed with Russia on the details of the evacuation of civilians from Oleshki — Lubinets
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this during a press conference after the presentation of the project "Made in Russia. Taken prisoner."
Lubinets clarified that evacuation of people to the territory of Ukraine is planned.
The Ombudsman also noted that Oleshki is a humanitarian disaster.
Every day, according to my information, people are not just under threat of death, it happens every day there. That is, people are sitting in basements, there are active hostilities, bombings, drones are used there, food has practically run out there, there is not enough drinking water. In my opinion, this humanitarian catastrophe has been going on there for several months.
The Commissioner recalled that the first appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the evacuation of civilians from those settlements was made in early March.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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