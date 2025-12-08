Russian special services plan to organize a series of protests in Kyiv and major cities in southern and eastern Ukraine under the code name "Against the War," Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said.

Ombudsman Lubinets warns against provocations by Russian special services

In addition to the capital, the Russians also want to organize "peaceful protests" in Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv.

According to Lubinets, the Russian special services plan to recruit mainly women on a material basis, including mothers of captured and missing Ukrainian servicemen.

The enemy expects that this will create the necessary emotional background, ensure media coverage, and provoke a public outcry. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman

He added that such measures by Russian special services are aimed at destabilizing the domestic political situation and creating pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership — especially against the backdrop of Ukrainian-American consultations on the conditions for ending the war.