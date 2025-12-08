Russian special services plan to organize a series of protests in Kyiv and major cities in southern and eastern Ukraine under the code name "Against the War," Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said.
Russian special services are planning protests in Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine under the code name "Against the War," aiming to recruit women, including mothers of captured and missing Ukrainian servicemen.
Ombudsman Lubinets alerts against Russian special services' provocations, highlighting the strategy to destabilize Ukraine's domestic political situation and exert pressure on Ukrainian military-political leadership.
Ombudsman Lubinets warns against provocations by Russian special services
In addition to the capital, the Russians also want to organize "peaceful protests" in Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv.
According to Lubinets, the Russian special services plan to recruit mainly women on a material basis, including mothers of captured and missing Ukrainian servicemen.
He added that such measures by Russian special services are aimed at destabilizing the domestic political situation and creating pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership — especially against the backdrop of Ukrainian-American consultations on the conditions for ending the war.
