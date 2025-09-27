Currently, NATO countries are doing everything possible to prevent the start of World War III. That is why there has not yet been a truly tough reaction to the criminal actions of the aggressor country Russia. This opinion was shared by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and ex-ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko.

NATO is trying to prevent a major war

According to the diplomat, it is actually not so easy to find out who flew into whose territory or not.

The only thing I can say in defense is that you and I didn't immediately believe that there would be a war, we weren't immediately ready to take all possible measures, we didn't pay attention when military depots with missiles were blown up one after another, and for some reason we didn't realize that there could be something more direct than the upcoming attack, right? Vadym Prystayko Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the diplomat noted, he understands the logic of the actions of NATO countries.

They are currently actively consulting to agree on how to act in light of recent events.