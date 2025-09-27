Why NATO ignores Russia's daily provocations — an expert's explanation
Why NATO ignores Russia's daily provocations — an expert's explanation

NATO is trying to prevent a major war
Читати українською
Source:  Espresso

Currently, NATO countries are doing everything possible to prevent the start of World War III. That is why there has not yet been a truly tough reaction to the criminal actions of the aggressor country Russia. This opinion was shared by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and ex-ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko.

Points of attention

  • Consultations among NATO members are ongoing to strategize the response to recent events and potential military actions.
  • Vadym Prystaiko emphasizes that decisive actions from politicians and military readiness will signal the inevitability of war.

NATO is trying to prevent a major war

According to the diplomat, it is actually not so easy to find out who flew into whose territory or not.

The only thing I can say in defense is that you and I didn't immediately believe that there would be a war, we weren't immediately ready to take all possible measures, we didn't pay attention when military depots with missiles were blown up one after another, and for some reason we didn't realize that there could be something more direct than the upcoming attack, right?

Vadym Prystayko

Vadym Prystayko

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

As the diplomat noted, he understands the logic of the actions of NATO countries.

They are currently actively consulting to agree on how to act in light of recent events.

"When this military explanation enters the minds of politicians and they are able to act, allocate, separate the budget, transfer the country to military capabilities, demanding additional mobilization, and so on, then we will understand that everything — unfortunately, war is inevitable," Prystaiko warned.

How do you like that?

