Currently, NATO countries are doing everything possible to prevent the start of World War III. That is why there has not yet been a truly tough reaction to the criminal actions of the aggressor country Russia. This opinion was shared by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and ex-ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko.
Points of attention
- Consultations among NATO members are ongoing to strategize the response to recent events and potential military actions.
- Vadym Prystaiko emphasizes that decisive actions from politicians and military readiness will signal the inevitability of war.
NATO is trying to prevent a major war
According to the diplomat, it is actually not so easy to find out who flew into whose territory or not.
As the diplomat noted, he understands the logic of the actions of NATO countries.
They are currently actively consulting to agree on how to act in light of recent events.
