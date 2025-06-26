Ukraine and the Council of Europe agreed to establish a special tribunal against the Russian Federation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The tribunal will have the authority to pass sentences even in the absence of the accused, potentially including leaders from other countries like Belarus and North Korea.
- This development highlights a crucial effort towards ensuring accountability for acts of aggression at an international level, particularly targeting leaders who may otherwise evade legal repercussions.
Special Tribunal for the Russian Federation — what is it about?
It is worth noting that the agreement on the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation was signed in the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg during the first visit of the President of Ukraine to this organization.
The day before, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe officially authorized Berce to sign the aforementioned document.
Moreover, it is stated that the tribunal will have international legal personality, and not the status of a hybrid or national structure.
It is based on Article 8 bis of the Rome Statute of the ICC, supplemented by the criteria for a war of aggression from UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.
In addition, it is envisaged that the tribunal will be able to pass sentences even without the presence of the accused, in particular against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his henchmen, and potentially also Belarus and North Korea.
