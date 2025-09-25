Ukraine and the EU extended the agreement on "transport visa-free travel"

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport for another 15 months.

“Transport visa-free” for Ukraine extended

On September 25, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine and the European Commission agreed to extend the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport for 15 months.

Thus, the "transport visa-free regime" will be in effect until at least March 2027. Share

This means that Ukrainian and European Union carriers will no longer require special permits to perform bilateral and transit transportation.

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, during the term of the agreement, the share of Ukraine's trade with the EU in road transport has increased by almost 55%, which is a direct positive impact of the agreements on the economies of both sides.

Previously, the extension of the agreement was supported by a majority of European Union member states.

The agreement also provides for further adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European standards: gradual introduction of smart tachographs for new trucks, training of managers of transport companies, requirements for the business reputation of carriers.

The agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the European Union was signed in June 2022.