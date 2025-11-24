Ukraine and the United States updated and finalized the framework document on sustainable peace

Following the talks in Geneva on November 23, Ukraine and the United States prepared an updated and revised framework document for peace.

Ukraine and the United States have worked on a document on a peace plan

A joint statement from the United States and Ukraine said that talks between representatives of the United States and Ukraine on November 23 in Geneva to discuss the American peace proposal were "constructive, focused, and full of mutual respect, underscoring a shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace."

It is noted that both sides found the consultations productive.

The parties reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a sustainable and just peace. Share

Following the negotiations, the parties prepared an updated and revised framework document for peace.

The Ukrainian delegation once again expressed its gratitude to the United States and, in particular, to President Donald J. Trump personally for their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts to end the war and save lives.

Ukraine and the United States have agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days. Close contact with European partners will also be maintained.

The final decisions on this framework document will be made by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, the statement said. Share

Both sides confirmed their willingness to continue working together to achieve peace that will guarantee Ukraine security, stability, and recovery.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported on the changes to the US peace plan. After the talks, he told the press that the meetings were his "most productive" and "most effective". He specified that the Washington team is making "some changes" to the peace plan, adding that much remains to be done.