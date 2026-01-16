Ukraine and the US are entering the final stage of coordinating strategic documents — Stefanishyna

Ukraine and the United States are entering the final stage of agreeing on strategic documents that will determine the security and economic future of our state for the next decade.

US and Ukrainian delegations to meet in Miami on January 17

A new round of negotiations will take place in Miami, Florida, on January 17, with the participation of senior officials from both countries.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna.

According to her, the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, will be at the negotiating table.

The main goal of the visit is to finalize two fundamental documents previously announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky: an agreement on security guarantees and a prosperity package worth up to $800 billion.

On the eve of the meeting, United States President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, not Russia, is currently holding up a potential agreement to end the war.

In turn, Zelenskyy replied that the States want to end the war in Ukraine tomorrow, Kyiv wants to do it today, while Russia is delaying the conclusion of a peace agreement.