Ukraine and the US are entering the final stage of coordinating strategic documents — Stefanishyna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine and the US are entering the final stage of coordinating strategic documents — Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna
Читати українською
Source:  Olga Stefanishyna

Ukraine and the United States are entering the final stage of agreeing on strategic documents that will determine the security and economic future of our state for the next decade.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and the United States are in the final stage of coordinating strategic documents that will impact the security and economic future of Ukraine for the next decade.
  • A new round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations is scheduled in Miami to finalize key agreements, including a security guarantees agreement and an $800 billion prosperity package.

US and Ukrainian delegations to meet in Miami on January 17

A new round of negotiations will take place in Miami, Florida, on January 17, with the participation of senior officials from both countries.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna.

According to her, the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, will be at the negotiating table.

The main goal of the visit is to finalize two fundamental documents previously announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky: an agreement on security guarantees and a prosperity package worth up to $800 billion.

On the eve of the meeting, United States President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, not Russia, is currently holding up a potential agreement to end the war.

In turn, Zelenskyy replied that the States want to end the war in Ukraine tomorrow, Kyiv wants to do it today, while Russia is delaying the conclusion of a peace agreement.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced significant progress in negotiations with the US
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
New US sanctions against Russia are in the final stages
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. The US named an important condition
Graham sounded an important warning

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?