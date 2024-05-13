Ukraine can effectively hold the line in the east, says US State Department chief

The US State Department said Ukrainian defenders will be able to continue to hold the front line in the eastern part of the country, particularly in the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine to effectively hold the front line in the East
US State Secretary Blinken was asked to comment on the situation in the Kharkiv region and the probable increase in the number of Russian troops.
CBS reported this.
Blinken noted that the months-long delay in allocating new funding to aid Ukraine "was not cheap." But this week, the US announced the second package of military aid to Ukrainian defenders worth 400 million dollars after a pause.
According to Blinken, both the USA and Europe are doing everything possible to speed up the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.
He added that the USA, like the other 50 allied countries of Ukraine, "will not go anywhere" and that help will continue.
What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?
Fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. They take place in areas located along the border with Russia.
The AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly worsened this week.
At the moment, there are ongoing battles in the border areas along the state border with the Russian Federation, the general said.
Syrskyi noted that the situation is difficult, but the Defence Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions and inflict damage on the enemy.
In particular, in the region:
Complicated battles continue in the Kupiansk, Siversk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions, and the situation changes dynamically. In some areas, the enemy has partial success. In others, the Defense Forces push back the enemy and improve their tactical position.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to seize the city of Chasiv Yar and continues offensive actions east of the city. Untownessfully tries to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area.
Despite the difficult situation at the front, units are being rotated to rest servicemen and restore the brigades' combat effectiveness.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-