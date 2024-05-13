Ukraine can effectively hold the line in the east, says US State Department chief

The US State Department said Ukrainian defenders will be able to continue to hold the front line in the eastern part of the country, particularly in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine to effectively hold the front line in the East

US State Secretary Blinken was asked to comment on the situation in the Kharkiv region and the probable increase in the number of Russian troops.

CBS reported this.

Blinken noted that the months-long delay in allocating new funding to aid Ukraine "was not cheap." But this week, the US announced the second package of military aid to Ukrainian defenders worth 400 million dollars after a pause.

According to Blinken, both the USA and Europe are doing everything possible to speed up the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Look, I'm convinced that Ukraine can effectively hold the line in the East; it can continue to press the advantages achieved for itself in the Black Sea, where it's getting as much out through the Black Sea, feeding the world as it did before the Russian re-invasion of Ukraine, as well as to hold Russian forces at risk, including in Crimea to make it more difficult for them to continue this aggression. We've been providing the systems to do that, but it's a challenging moment. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

He added that the USA, like the other 50 allied countries of Ukraine, "will not go anywhere" and that help will continue.

And if Putin thinks he can overpower Ukraine, overpower its supporters, he is wrong. Share

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. They take place in areas located along the border with Russia.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation in the Kharkiv region has significantly worsened this week.

At the moment, there are ongoing battles in the border areas along the state border with the Russian Federation, the general said.

Syrskyi noted that the situation is difficult, but the Defence Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions and inflict damage on the enemy.

In particular, in the region: