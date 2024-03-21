Ukraine can increase drone production to 2M units yearly with more Western financial aid

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine can increase drone production to two million units yearly. However, the state needs more financial assistance to do this.

In 2024, the country plans to produce about a million different drones. At the same time, Ukrainian manufacturers can double this number.

Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine could double its drone production—that is, double the current rate—if additional financial assistance from Western partners was provided. According to him, the Ukrainian government "concludes contracts for a much smaller amount than the producers in the country are capable of" due to a lack of funding.

The minister noted that Ukraine is on the way to exceeding the 2024 plan to produce one million drones.

We managed to expand the market so much that we can produce more than one or even two million drones, Fedorov said. Share

He added that more than 200 companies are actively working on drone development. In addition, more than 90% of drones used on the battlefield were created in Ukraine. The biggest challenge facing Ukrainian production is financial.

Zelenskyy announced the maximum defence production in Ukraine in 2024

Ukraine is increasing the production of weapons, and the potential of this industry continues to grow.

In 2024, Ukraine will reach its maximum defence production during the entire period of independence.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the evening address on March 18.

Also, based on the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's assessment, the president noted that army logistics have become significantly more efficient.