Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day of the AFU for the first time

Today, Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day for the first time, and from now on, June 11 will be the day of our gratitude to the UAS soldiers every year.

Zelenskyy thanked the USF for protecting Ukraine

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is impossible to imagine modern warfare without drones, and Ukrainian unmanned systems successfully operate at various levels: from performing tasks on the front to destroying important enemy targets hundreds of kilometers deep into its territory. All this is recorded, and it is thanks to the accuracy and skill of our operators that Russia's losses have long exceeded 30 thousand killed and wounded per month. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who serves in the Unmanned Systems Forces, who develops Ukrainian technologies and works for our advantage on the battlefield.

Thank you to everyone who is making sure that Russia's capabilities become smaller and that our security is greater. Share

A corresponding new military holiday was established by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The celebration was introduced by Decree No. 485/2026 of June 10, 2026, in order to recognize the significant contribution of drones to the defense of the state.