Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day of the AFU for the first time
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Ukraine
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Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day of the AFU for the first time

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
USF
Читати українською

Today, Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day for the first time, and from now on, June 11 will be the day of our gratitude to the UAS soldiers every year.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy introduces Ukraine's first Unmanned Systems Forces Day, marking a significant milestone in honoring the contribution of drones to the defense of the state.
  • Ukrainian unmanned systems play an indispensable role in modern warfare, from frontline operations to precision strikes on enemy targets, significantly impacting Russia's losses.

Zelenskyy thanked the USF for protecting Ukraine

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is impossible to imagine modern warfare without drones, and Ukrainian unmanned systems successfully operate at various levels: from performing tasks on the front to destroying important enemy targets hundreds of kilometers deep into its territory. All this is recorded, and it is thanks to the accuracy and skill of our operators that Russia's losses have long exceeded 30 thousand killed and wounded per month.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who serves in the Unmanned Systems Forces, who develops Ukrainian technologies and works for our advantage on the battlefield.

Thank you to everyone who is making sure that Russia's capabilities become smaller and that our security is greater.

A corresponding new military holiday was established by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The celebration was introduced by Decree No. 485/2026 of June 10, 2026, in order to recognize the significant contribution of drones to the defense of the state.

The date was not chosen by chance: exactly a year ago, on June 11, 2025, the first separate Group of Forces of Unmanned Systems was officially created in Ukraine. Ukraine became the first country in the world to develop unmanned units into a separate branch of the armed forces.

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