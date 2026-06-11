Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day of the AFU for the first time

Today, Ukraine celebrates Unmanned Systems Forces Day for the first time, and from now on, June 11 will be the day of our gratitude to the UAS soldiers every year.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy introduces Ukraine's first Unmanned Systems Forces Day, marking a significant milestone in honoring the contribution of drones to the defense of the state.
- Ukrainian unmanned systems play an indispensable role in modern warfare, from frontline operations to precision strikes on enemy targets, significantly impacting Russia's losses.
Zelenskyy thanked the USF for protecting Ukraine
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelenskyy thanked everyone who serves in the Unmanned Systems Forces, who develops Ukrainian technologies and works for our advantage on the battlefield.
A corresponding new military holiday was established by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The celebration was introduced by Decree No. 485/2026 of June 10, 2026, in order to recognize the significant contribution of drones to the defense of the state.
The date was not chosen by chance: exactly a year ago, on June 11, 2025, the first separate Group of Forces of Unmanned Systems was officially created in Ukraine. Ukraine became the first country in the world to develop unmanned units into a separate branch of the armed forces.
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