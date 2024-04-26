Ukraine commemorates anniversary of Chornobyl disaster

April 26 marks the 38th anniversary of the largest man-made disaster in the history of mankind - the explosion at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in 1986.

The President honored the victims of the Chornobyl NPP accident and reminded the world about its occupation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that radiation does not recognise borders and does not distinguish between state flags.

The Chornobyl disaster showed the world how quickly deadly threats can appear. Tens of thousands of people at the cost of their health and lives stopped the growth of the Chornobyl disaster and eliminated its terrible consequences in 1986 and years later. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He recalled that the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was under occupation for 35 days in 2022.

Russian soldiers ransacked the laboratories, captured the guards and abused the staff, using them to launch further hostilities. Share

At the same time, the president drew attention to the fact that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been held hostage by Russian terrorists for 785 days.

According to him, the duty of the whole world is to put pressure on Russia so that the nuclear power plant is released and returned to the full control of Ukraine and that all nuclear facilities in Ukraine are protected from Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy emphasised that only this will ensure that the world will not experience new radiation disasters — exactly what the Russian occupiers at the ZNPP are at risk of every day.

We remember the strength and dedication of people who saved lives in 1986. We appreciate everyone who is helping to protect lives now. Share

The disaster at the Chornobyl NPP on April 26, 1986

On the night of April 26, 1986, at 01:23, a powerful explosion occurred at the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, which destroyed part of the reactor unit and the engine room.

As a result of this disaster, the population of Prypiat, Chornobyl and all other settlements within a radius of 30 km around the station were completely evacuated.

The accident became one of the most significant man-made disasters in mankind's history. Almost all workers died from exposure.

Approximately 240,000 people participated in the liquidation. The total number of liquidators (including subsequent years) is about 600,000.

The radioactive cloud after the accident covered the territories of modern Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Germany, Finland, Greece, Romania, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia.