US urges Russia to stop playing "dangerous games" at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The US State Department emphasised that they received information about a drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), which is under Russian occupation, and are monitoring the situation at the facility.

Explosions at the nuclear power plant. How it is commented in the USA

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller made a statement on this matter.

He emphasized that official Washington will continue to monitor the situation at the station closely.

Miller pointed to official IAEA reports saying that the damage caused by the attack did not compromise nuclear safety.

Russia is playing a hazardous game with the military seizure of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. Matthew Miller Spokesman of the US State Department

According to Miller, Joe Biden's team is trying to get the Putin regime to withdraw the Russian occupiers from the ZNPP.

The White House is actively working to return complete control of the station to Ukraine. In addition, the US regularly demands that the Kremlin refrain from any actions that could lead to a nuclear incident at the NPP.

What is known about the situation at the ZNPP

On the evening of April 7, it became officially known that at least three direct hits had occurred on the main structures of the ZNPP reactor's protective shell.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, was the first to announce this.

Since he did not specify that it was Russia that hit the station with its drone, the Kremlin immediately began to blame Ukraine for everything, but, as always, without any evidence.

The Ukrainian "Energoatom" emphasizes that the only way to prevent a nuclear and radiation accident is to implement the IAEA resolution, withdraw the Russian military and military equipment from the station, transfer the ZNPP under the control of Ukraine to the legitimate operator, Energoatom, as well as demining the surrounding territories.