Ukraine has already hit targets in Russia with American weapons — the White House

Ukraine has already used the permission of the United States of America to strike the Russian Federation.
Ukraine has already used American weapons to target the Russian Federation
This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US President's National Security Adviser.
Sullivan confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already taken advantage of the partial permission to strike Russia with American weapons.
He also emphasized that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in holding the line and repelling Russian forces.
And one thing I will note is that the momentum of this operation in Kharkiv has stalled. Currently, Kharkiv is still under threat, but the Russians have not been able to make any significant progress on the ground in recent days in the area.
Permission of Ukraine's Western partners to strike the Russian Federation
In recent months, Ukraine has been in active discussions with its partners about being able to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Similar permits were also given by France and Germany.
Ukrainian aviation flew over Russian territory for the first time — Sky News
Sky News learned about the first airstrike on military targets in Russia.
At this time, Sky News does not know what exactly was used to strike or whether it was a Western weapon.
Although the damage assessment is still ongoing, it has been confirmed that it was a direct hit. This is the first munition of the Armed Forces, launched from the air at a target in Russia.
