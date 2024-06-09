Ukraine has already hit targets in Russia with American weapons — the White House

Ukraine has already used the permission of the United States of America to strike the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has already used American weapons to target the Russian Federation

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US President's National Security Adviser.

Sullivan confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already taken advantage of the partial permission to strike Russia with American weapons.

I'll just say that from the president's point of view it was common sense... When they (the Russians. — ed.) were moving from one side of the border directly to the other side of the border, it just didn't make sense to not allow the Ukrainians to fire across that border, hit the Russian guns and firing points that fired at the Ukrainians. Jake Sullivan Advisor to the President of the United States on national security

He also emphasized that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in holding the line and repelling Russian forces.

And one thing I will note is that the momentum of this operation in Kharkiv has stalled. Currently, Kharkiv is still under threat, but the Russians have not been able to make any significant progress on the ground in recent days in the area.

Permission of Ukraine's Western partners to strike the Russian Federation

In recent months, Ukraine has been in active discussions with its partners about being able to launch strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Not so long ago, Ukraine received such permission from US President Joe Biden. After a long debate, the USA did allow it to attack military facilities on the territory of Russia. Share

Similar permits were also given by France and Germany.

Ukrainian aviation flew over Russian territory for the first time — Sky News

Sky News learned about the first airstrike on military targets in Russia.

As a source among the Ukrainian military said, on Sunday, aviation struck a Russian command center in the Belgorod area. Share

At this time, Sky News does not know what exactly was used to strike or whether it was a Western weapon.