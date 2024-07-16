Ukraine has an algorithm to combat Russian FAB-3000 bombs, expert says

The founder of the "Close the Sky of Ukraine" charitable foundation, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, told how to fight Russia's use of FAB-3000 bombs against Ukraine.

How to deal with Russia's use of FAB-3000 bombs against Ukraine

This is a gradual build-up of effort. Raising its potential for damage with this kind of high-explosive bombs. They became manageable, more precise. And due to accessories, they fly for a greater distance. This causes serious damage to the facilities of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, — said Romanenko.

According to him, such a problem has existed since last year.

But the Russians are increasing the power of use in bombs. That is, 250 kilograms, 500, a ton, 1.5. Now this power is growing to three thousand, — noted the expert.

Romanenko added that Ukraine knows how to deal with it.

You need a tool to implement it. Those bombs must be destroyed, first of all, in warehouses. With accessories. And there were strikes corresponding to our unmanned attack vehicles. Secondly, on the ground, carriers and these bombs must be destroyed at the airfields. Separately, for example, the Su-34 or when these bombs are attached to them. But on earth. And thirdly, to destroy them carriers. Such as the Su-34 already with bombs in the air, he said.

The lieutenant general showed how this could be done effectively with anti-aircraft missile systems such as SAMP/T and Patriot. Romanenko added that we are talking about 100-150 kilometres.

And it could also be destroyed by increasing our air defense potential. With the arrival of 4+ generation aircraft. This is not only the F-16, but also the Gripen, — noted Romanenko.

He also added that Swedish long-range radar detection aircraft should be put into operation to destroy enemy targets in the air, on land, and at sea.

This will significantly improve the effectiveness of the use of our means of destruction, — explained the expert.

Use of FABs by Russia

Earlier, the publication ASTRA reported that in order to counter Ukrainian air defense systems, the Russians began to modernize Soviet FABs with complexes of universal planning and correction modules, after which wings and satellite guidance appear on them, which make it possible to launch bombs directly from Russian territory.

The publication indicated that confirmation of the use of the winged FAB-3000 in Ukraine was made public the other day. The numbers in the names of such bombs indicate the total weight—in the FAB-3000, about half of the weight is explosives. In the video published by Russian media, a 3-ton bomb is launched by a Su-34 fighter.