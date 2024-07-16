Ukraine has an algorithm to combat Russian FAB-3000 bombs, expert says

The founder of the "Close the Sky of Ukraine" charitable foundation, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, told how to fight Russia's use of FAB-3000 bombs against Ukraine.
- The gradual escalation of Russia's efforts to use FAB-3000 bombs against Ukraine requires effective methods of protection.
- The expert suggests that bombs in warehouses be destroyed using unmanned attack vehicles and that anti-aircraft missile systems be involved in the fight.
- The introduction of Swedish long-range radar detection aircraft can significantly increase the effectiveness of hitting enemy targets.
- Modernisation of Soviet FABs by Russians complicates defence and requires improved countermeasures from the Ukrainian side.
- The FAB-3000 with Russian cruise bombs poses a severe threat to Ukraine, and the country's defence forces are taking measures to ensure the safety of the population and infrastructure.
How to deal with Russia's use of FAB-3000 bombs against Ukraine
According to him, such a problem has existed since last year.
Romanenko added that Ukraine knows how to deal with it.
The lieutenant general showed how this could be done effectively with anti-aircraft missile systems such as SAMP/T and Patriot. Romanenko added that we are talking about 100-150 kilometres.
He also added that Swedish long-range radar detection aircraft should be put into operation to destroy enemy targets in the air, on land, and at sea.
Use of FABs by Russia
Earlier, the publication ASTRA reported that in order to counter Ukrainian air defense systems, the Russians began to modernize Soviet FABs with complexes of universal planning and correction modules, after which wings and satellite guidance appear on them, which make it possible to launch bombs directly from Russian territory.
The publication indicated that confirmation of the use of the winged FAB-3000 in Ukraine was made public the other day. The numbers in the names of such bombs indicate the total weight—in the FAB-3000, about half of the weight is explosives. In the video published by Russian media, a 3-ton bomb is launched by a Su-34 fighter.
