Russia used FAB-3000 bomb against Ukraine first in Kharkiv region — video

The criminal army of the Russian Federation distributed a video on the network of the alleged use of a 3-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb in the Liptsi district of the Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army used the FAB-3000 aerial bomb against Ukraine for the first time in the Kharkiv region.
- In the Kharkiv region, a video showing the dropping of a 3-ton bomb with a guided planning and correction module was distributed.
- Analysts indicate that the FAB-3000 aerial bomb can cause significant damage to objects at a great distance from the place of fall.
- Mass production of such bombs by the Russian Federation poses a threat to the civilian population and infrastructure.
- The use of large-caliber air bombs can lead to an aggravation of the conflict and an escalation of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.
What is known about the first use of the FAB-3000 by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
It is noted that on June 20, the Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a video of such a bomb being dropped on the territory of the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.
The post says that this is the first time in history that an aerial bomb of this calibre has been dropped with a guided planning and correction module.
#Breaking— Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) June 20, 2024
Today, Russia dropped the first FAB-3000 M-54 UMPK on Ukraine, hitting the Nova Poshta number 1 building inthe frontline village of #Lyptsy, Kharkiv region.
➡️The 3 ton heavy bomb (1.2 tons warhead) missed the building by 15 meters, but still caused heavy damage to it. pic.twitter.com/Zh92nU5q6X
What military analysts say
According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, an aerial bomb of the Russian invaders hit the Nova Poshta building.
In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bombs had been mass-produced in the Nizhny Novgorod region since the beginning of the year.
It was reported that only the Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber could use such bombs, but it could not use bombs with a guided planning and correction module.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-