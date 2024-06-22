Russia used FAB-3000 bomb against Ukraine first in Kharkiv region — video

The criminal army of the Russian Federation distributed a video on the network of the alleged use of a 3-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb in the Liptsi district of the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the first use of the FAB-3000 by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

It is noted that on June 20, the Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber published a video of such a bomb being dropped on the territory of the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.

The post says that this is the first time in history that an aerial bomb of this calibre has been dropped with a guided planning and correction module.

The reference radius of the FAB-3000 continuous damage is 230 meters, and the fragments retain their killing power at a range of 1,240 meters, the post of the Telegram channel says. Share

Today, Russia dropped the first FAB-3000 M-54 UMPK on Ukraine, hitting the Nova Poshta number 1 building inthe frontline village of #Lyptsy, Kharkiv region.

➡️The 3 ton heavy bomb (1.2 tons warhead) missed the building by 15 meters, but still caused heavy damage to it. pic.twitter.com/Zh92nU5q6X — Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) June 20, 2024

What military analysts say

According to Julian Röpke, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, an aerial bomb of the Russian invaders hit the Nova Poshta building.

A heavy bomb weighing 3 tons (warhead 1.2 tons) fell 15 meters from the building, but still caused serious damage to it, Röpke emphasised. Share

In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bombs had been mass-produced in the Nizhny Novgorod region since the beginning of the year.