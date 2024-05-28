Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 3,000 glide bombs on Ukraine in May 2024

In one month, the Russian army used 3,200 glide bombs for strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine lacks air defence means to counter Russian glide bombs

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said it in a joint press conference with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.

The most important problem today is that the Russian Federation uses more than 3,000 glide bombs per month. We believe that next month there may be 3,500, and this month—3,200. It's just that thousands of aerial bombs are flying over people's heads. How to deal with it? There are not enough anti-aircraft missiles to stop thousands of aerial bombs per month, he said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that such systems are needed to protect Kharkiv from attacks by Russian aerial bombs.

We are asking the world to at least help with the additional seven Patriot systems. We need at least two systems for Kharkiv alone. Because Russia uses these bombs from airplanes, and if you have modern Patriot systems, these airplanes will not be able to fly so close, he said. Share

What is known about strengthening the air defence system for Ukraine

On April 27, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defence systems and that the partners have them, but there is no determination to provide them.

On May 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defences from what is in stock, as there is no time to wait for the production of new air defence equipment for the Ukrainian army.

On May 15, Bloomberg wrote that the White House is considering providing Ukraine with the Patriot air defence system.