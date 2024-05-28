Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 3,000 glide bombs on Ukraine in May 2024

In one month, the Russian army used 3,200 glide bombs for strikes on Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine lacks air defence means to counter Russian glide bombs
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said it in a joint press conference with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that such systems are needed to protect Kharkiv from attacks by Russian aerial bombs.
What is known about strengthening the air defence system for Ukraine
On April 27, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defence systems and that the partners have them, but there is no determination to provide them.
On May 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defences from what is in stock, as there is no time to wait for the production of new air defence equipment for the Ukrainian army.
On May 15, Bloomberg wrote that the White House is considering providing Ukraine with the Patriot air defence system.
On May 21, Zelenskyy said that the West may decide to transfer seven Patriot systems to Ukraine at the July NATO summit.
