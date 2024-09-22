As Forbes analysts note, Ukraine managed to establish its own production of NATO-caliber artillery shells and its own artillery systems.

What is known about the successes of Ukraine in the development and production of artillery systems and shells for them

The publication notes that the own production of NATO-caliber artillery shells and own artillery systems does not guarantee Ukraine victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia, but it reduces dependence on weapons supplies from Western partners and has already saved Ukraine from inevitable defeat.

It is emphasized that artillery remains a key element of the combat tactics of both the Armed Forces and the Russian occupiers.

From the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, Ukraine began to finance the development of its own production capacity of 155-mm projectiles.

In mid-September, presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshyn noted that mass production of 155-mm projectiles had been launched in Ukraine.

155-mm artillery shells

It is noted that currently the plant for the production of artillery shells of this caliber produces only a limited number, but by the end of the year its production capacity should increase 3 times.

Before that, Ukraine also announced that it had concluded an agreement with the German company Rheinmetall on the development of capacities for the production of 155-mm ammunition.

It is expected that the completion of construction of enterprises with corresponding production lines will contribute to providing Ukraine with a sufficient number of artillery shells.

What is known about the successes of Ukraine in the development of its own artillery systems

At the same time, as the authors of the material emphasize, since 2014, Ukraine has been developing its own 2C22 "Bohdan" howitzer with a range of up to 40 km with standard ammunition and 50 kilometers with extended-range ammunition.

The initial tests of the Ukrainian artillery system were completed in 2021, and already after the invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, "Bohdana" was involved in combat operations.

The authors of the material emphasize that although 3 years to start production of own 155-mm artillery ammunition and artillery systems may seem like a long delay, in fact the process itself is very difficult.

Thus, Ukraine did not have its own production base for obtaining artillery shells. At the same time, the production of art systems is an even more complicated process.