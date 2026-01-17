Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to peace — Zelenskyy

The consequences of Russian terror include, in particular, the discrediting of the diplomatic process and the deterioration of opportunities for dialogue. And Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to peace.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes Ukraine's unwavering commitment to peace and its active participation in diplomatic processes.
- The discrediting of the diplomatic process by Russian terror has complicated opportunities for international dialogue.
- The Ukrainian delegation is focused on providing real information about the consequences of Russian strikes and restoring faith in diplomacy.
Zelenskyy outlined the tasks of the Ukrainian delegation to the US
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He noted that the first reports on the results of the meetings between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side are expected in the evening.
As reported, on January 17, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, arrived in the United States for negotiations with American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement. A joint meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is scheduled.
