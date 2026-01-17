The consequences of Russian terror include, in particular, the discrediting of the diplomatic process and the deterioration of opportunities for dialogue. And Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to peace.

Zelenskyy outlined the tasks of the Ukrainian delegation to the US

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The main task for the Ukrainian delegation is to provide all the real information about what is happening, about the consequences of the Russian strikes: including the consequence of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process, people are losing faith in diplomacy, and Russian strikes are constantly worsening even the small opportunities for dialogue that existed. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed regarding the documents that were being prepared. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that the first reports on the results of the meetings between the Ukrainian delegation and the American side are expected in the evening.

Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to peace, and it is now up to the partners whether diplomacy will develop. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine.

As reported, on January 17, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, arrived in the United States for negotiations with American partners regarding the details of the peace agreement. A joint meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Daniel Driscoll is scheduled.