Ukraine has prepared three powerful sanctions packages against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine has prepared three powerful sanctions packages against Russia

Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine increases sanctions pressure on Russia
Читати українською

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has prepared three sanctions packages, one of which has already been applied - sanctions against the captains of the Russian shadow fleet.

Points of attention

  • Recent sanctions include a list of 94 individuals and 5 Russian companies targeted by NSDC sanctions.
  • The strategic approach of Ukraine towards imposing sanctions highlights the commitment to ensure that pressure on Russia is effective and impactful.

Ukraine increases sanctions pressure on Russia

As the head of state noted, he held a meeting on Ukraine's sanctions policy.

Three sanctions packages have been prepared, and the first package has already been applied today — sanctions against the captains of the Russian shadow fleet. We will synchronize all these packages with our partners so that the pressure works in most jurisdictions. I agreed to synchronize the sanctions of partners in our jurisdiction next week.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that important decisions by allies must be confirmed by Ukrainian sanctions.

A little later, a decree on the introduction of NSDC sanctions was published on the OPU website.

The list included 94 individuals, as well as legal entities — 5 Russian companies.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported on communication with partners, in particular with Donald Trump's team.

The United States of America is determined to help. I want to thank you for that. Pressure on Russia can really work in such a way that they feel the consequences of prolonging the war, the head of state emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbia is ready to support sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition
Serbia may change position on anti-Russian sanctions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is Trump ready to impose strong sanctions against Russia — experts' forecast
What to expect next from Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky approved new sanctions — who is on the lists?
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Zelensky's decision?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?