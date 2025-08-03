Ukraine has prepared three powerful sanctions packages against Russia

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has prepared three sanctions packages, one of which has already been applied - sanctions against the captains of the Russian shadow fleet.
Points of attention
- Recent sanctions include a list of 94 individuals and 5 Russian companies targeted by NSDC sanctions.
- The strategic approach of Ukraine towards imposing sanctions highlights the commitment to ensure that pressure on Russia is effective and impactful.
Ukraine increases sanctions pressure on Russia
As the head of state noted, he held a meeting on Ukraine's sanctions policy.
He also emphasized that important decisions by allies must be confirmed by Ukrainian sanctions.
A little later, a decree on the introduction of NSDC sanctions was published on the OPU website.
The list included 94 individuals, as well as legal entities — 5 Russian companies.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported on communication with partners, in particular with Donald Trump's team.
