Ukraine has prepared three powerful sanctions packages against Russia

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has prepared three sanctions packages, one of which has already been applied - sanctions against the captains of the Russian shadow fleet.

Ukraine increases sanctions pressure on Russia

As the head of state noted, he held a meeting on Ukraine's sanctions policy.

Three sanctions packages have been prepared, and the first package has already been applied today — sanctions against the captains of the Russian shadow fleet. We will synchronize all these packages with our partners so that the pressure works in most jurisdictions. I agreed to synchronize the sanctions of partners in our jurisdiction next week. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that important decisions by allies must be confirmed by Ukrainian sanctions.

A little later, a decree on the introduction of NSDC sanctions was published on the OPU website.

The list included 94 individuals, as well as legal entities — 5 Russian companies.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported on communication with partners, in particular with Donald Trump's team.