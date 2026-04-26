Ukraine hit 2 military echelons, Yaroslavsky refinery, and Russian air defense facilities
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Ukraine
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Ukraine hit 2 military echelons, Yaroslavsky refinery, and Russian air defense facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's new successful strikes - how it was
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day and night, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a number of hits on important enemy targets on the territory of Russia, as well as on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • It was possible to hit one of the key facilities of the Russian oil refining industry.
  • The extent of the damage is being determined and will be announced a little later.

Ukraine's new successful strikes — how it was

This time, the Yaroslavl oil refinery in the city of Yaroslavl, Russia, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

After that, a large-scale fire broke out at the refinery, which they still cannot contain.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the destruction of a strategically important enterprise and one of the main facilities of the Russian oil refining industry.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the processing capacity is about 15 million tons of oil per year. This refinery is actively engaged in the production of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel — all of which is extremely important for the logistics of the enemy army.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy was unable to protect its own military echelons from Ukrainian attacks.

Loud explosions thundered in the areas of the settlements of Menchuhove and Kelerivka in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Donetsk region.

According to the results of previous hits (April 24, 2026), it was confirmed that the "Kasta-2E1" radar station in Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, and the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in Mariupol, Donetsk region, were hit. The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified.

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