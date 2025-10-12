Ukraine hits 3 Russian army command and observation posts
Ukraine
Ukraine hits 3 Russian army command and observation posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command and observation posts, a warehouse storing unmanned aerial vehicles, and three other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

  • Russian forces launched missile and air strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, utilizing guided bombs, multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones.
  • The aggressor carried out airstrikes on several areas in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, and Primorske, indicating ongoing hostilities in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/12/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,122,810 (+1,240) people

  • tanks — 11248 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+0) units

  • artillery systems — 33578 (+10) units

  • MLRS — 1518 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1225 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 346 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 69010 (+244)

  • cruise missiles — 3859 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63934 (+87)

  • special equipment — 3976 (+3)

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile, and dropped 147 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,476 attacks, 133 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 4,804 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Veselyanka, Hryhorivka, and Primorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

