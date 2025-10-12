Ukraine hits 3 Russian army command and observation posts

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command and observation posts, a warehouse storing unmanned aerial vehicles, and three other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/12/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,122,810 (+1,240) people

tanks — 11248 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+0) units

artillery systems — 33578 (+10) units

MLRS — 1518 (+0) units

air defense means — 1225 (+0) units

aircraft — 427 (+0) units

helicopters — 346 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 69010 (+244)

cruise missiles — 3859 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63934 (+87)

special equipment — 3976 (+3)

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile, and dropped 147 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,476 attacks, 133 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 4,804 kamikaze drones to destroy them.