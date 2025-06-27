Ukraine honors the memory of Major General Shapoval

The Main Intelligence Directorate reminds Ukrainians that 8 years ago, Russian special services carried out a terrorist attack in an attempt to eliminate the Hero of Ukraine, Major General Maksym Shapoval. He was the embodiment of a new generation of Ukrainian military intelligence — professional, decisive, and effective.

What is important to know about Maxim Shapoval

Head of the State Security Service Kyrylo Budanov visited the burial place of the Hero of Ukraine to once again pay tribute to him.

Maksym Shapoval died on June 27, 2017 in Kyiv — he was only 38.

What is important to understand is that it was he who commanded the legendary 10th separate special forces detachment of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

His group was the first to enter the territory of Donetsk airport — this was the beginning of the history of "cyborgs", which the whole world knows about.

Military intelligence officers under Shapoval's command conducted successful deep raids into the enemy's rear, eliminated enemy commanders, and thwarted the plans of enemy intelligence services. It was under his leadership that they destroyed one of the supervisors of enemy sabotage in Ukraine, FSB Colonel Cherkashin. Share

The GUR draws attention to the fact that Maksym Shapoval has trained a new generation of intelligence officers.

For us, he is forever in the ranks. Honor and glory to the Hero of Ukraine Maksym Shapoval! Glory to Ukraine! Share