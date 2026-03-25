Ukraine is developing echeloned sky defense — details from the Ministry of Defense

On March 24, Ukraine repelled the largest daytime air attack of the entire full-scale war. Despite a record number of weapons, air defense soldiers repelled the attack and destroyed over 94% of the launched targets.

Ukraine is developing echeloned sky defense

This attack was preceded by a combined enemy air strike using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. A total of 999 drones were used in a day, including the Shahed, Geran, and Gerbera types.

About 250 drones were used within the Kyiv region alone. A year ago, this number of drones was used for a massive attack throughout Ukraine. Yesterday, they were completely destroyed within one region. No aerial targets were recorded over Kyiv, except for a flock of birds.

Russia uses different types of weapons at different altitudes and speeds, trying to overload the air defense system.

In response, Ukraine is developing an echeloned defense based on a systemic approach. All available resources are involved in repelling attacks: Air Force units, interceptor drones, mobile fire groups, tactical aviation and helicopters. Ukraine is conducting large-scale complex air operations, which have no analogues in the world. Share

The results of this work are already visible in large cities, which have traditionally been the enemy's main targets. Realizing the limited possibilities for attack, the enemy is shifting its focus to strikes on peaceful infrastructure in the western regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is already working on creating a new air defense line, which should make attacks on peaceful cities in the west of the country impossible.

The enemy understands these processes. That is why Russia used all available resources during the strike on March 24.