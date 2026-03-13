Ukraine is the first in history to open access to training AI models on data from the front
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine takes AI model training to a new level
The Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed that Ukraine is opening up access to training AI models on real battlefield data for its allies. What is important to understand is that it is the first in the world and history to do so.

  • Mykhailo Fedorov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, underscores the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence in staying ahead of adversaries in technological advancements for warfare.
  • This groundbreaking approach not only benefits Ukraine in developing cutting-edge military solutions but also provides allies with valuable insights for training their own AI models on real battlefield data.

The Ukrainian government has adopted a resolution that initiates a new format of cooperation between the state, domestic companies, and Kyiv's allies.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov, in a modern war, Ukraine must be ahead of the enemy in every technological cycle.

The minister draws attention to the fact that artificial intelligence is one of the key areas of this competition.

The future of warfare is in autonomous systems. Our task is to increase the level of autonomy of drones and other combat systems so that they can detect targets faster, analyze the situation and help make decisions on the battlefield.

Mykhailo Fedorov

According to the Ukrainian minister, the main tool currently is high-quality data for training neural networks.

The new AI platform will enable:

  • securely train models without direct access to sensitive databases;

  • work with large arrays of tagged photo and video materials;

  • use data that is constantly updated.

Fedorov also emphasized that for Ukraine, this is a very important step in the development of win-win cooperation.

Partners get the opportunity to train their AI models on real data from modern warfare. And Ukraine gets faster development of autonomous systems and new technological solutions for the front, the head of the Ministry of Defense explained.

