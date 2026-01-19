Ukraine is transforming the system of countering Russian martyrs — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, will transform the system of countering "shaheeds" against the backdrop of the difficult situation in the energy sector.
The Air Force and the Ministry of Defense are transforming the system of countering the Russian martyrs
The head of state announced this based on the results of the energy selector.
Zelenskyy noted that the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the supply of additional generators and the formed stock of equipment. In this regard, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the partners who are helping to overcome the situation.
The President clarified that the energy selector focused on the situation in the most difficult regions. This included Kyiv and the region, in particular Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, as well as Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the region, Sumy region, Odessa and the region.
Additional repair crews from other regions have been brought in for Kyiv, and employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies are helping.
