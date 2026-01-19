Ukraine is transforming the system of countering Russian martyrs — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Ukraine is transforming the system of countering Russian martyrs — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense, will transform the system of countering "shaheeds" against the backdrop of the difficult situation in the energy sector.

  • President Zelenskyy is spearheading efforts to transform the system of countering 'shaheeds' in Ukraine due to the challenging energy sector situation.
  • The Air Force and Ministry of Defense are working together to implement measures aimed at stabilizing the power system and enhancing protection against Russian drones.
  • Collaborative efforts with partners are crucial for overcoming the challenging situation in the energy sector, as emphasized by President Zelenskyy.

The Air Force and the Ministry of Defense are transforming the system of countering the Russian martyrs

The head of state announced this based on the results of the energy selector.

The Minister of Energy reported on the pace of recovery and specific measures to stabilize the energy system. The Minister of Defense reported on the supply volumes of interceptor drones and the real situation with the shooting down of Russian drones — the specified supply volumes will be met. The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the system for countering "shaheeds" — together with the Minister of Defense, they are implementing the transformation of this system.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the supply of additional generators and the formed stock of equipment. In this regard, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the partners who are helping to overcome the situation.

In addition, separate tasks were defined for the Security Service of Ukraine.

The President clarified that the energy selector focused on the situation in the most difficult regions. This included Kyiv and the region, in particular Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Boryspil, as well as Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and the region, Sumy region, Odessa and the region.

Additional repair crews from other regions have been brought in for Kyiv, and employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies are helping.

Ukraine
Ukraine
