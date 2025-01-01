Ukraine officially became a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC
Ukraine officially became a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC

Ukraine officially became a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC
Source:  Ukrinform

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine will become a full member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) by joining the Rome Statute. Thus, the number of ICC members has increased to 125 countries.

  • Ukraine became a full member of the ICC and acceded to the Rome Statute on January 1, 2025.
  • The ICC investigates serious international crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.
  • Ukraine can participate in the elections of judges and the prosecutor of the ICC, vote during the adoption of the budget, and propose amendments to the Rome Statute.
  • The ICC is aimed at holding individuals accountable, not at trials against states.
  • The Rome Statute defines the crimes that fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC and regulates its activities.

Ukraine became a full member of the International Criminal Court

As noted, the ICC investigates the most serious international crimes, such as genocide, crimes of aggression, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Court spokesman Fadi el-Abdall noted that Ukraine can now:

  • to vote during the adoption of the ICC budget,

  • participate in the elections of judges, the prosecutor and his deputies,

  • to propose amendments to the Rome Statute.

Ukraine will also have the opportunity to nominate its own candidates for judicial positions. To do this, it is necessary to have experience in international or criminal law, be qualified for the highest judicial positions in their country, and be fluent in English or French.

Fadi el-Abdall expressed hope that Ukraine will take an active part in the court's activities, in particular by nominating its specialists to the positions of judges.

The spokesman emphasized that the ICC does not consider cases against states — its activities are aimed at holding individuals accountable.

Ukraine does not need to initiate new investigations against Russian war criminals, as the court already has jurisdiction. At the same time, the opening of new cases and charges cannot be ruled out.

What preceded this?

The Rome Statute is an international treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC). It governs the court's operations and defines the crimes within its jurisdiction, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression.

Ukraine officially ratified the Rome Statute in 2024. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant law on Independence Day, August 24.

