Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program

Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program
Читати українською

Ukraine has received another tranche of €4.1 billion from the European Commission under the Ukraine Facility program. The total amount of financial assistance in 2024 is up to €16.1 billion.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine received another tranche of 4.1 billion euros from the European Commission under the Ukraine Facility program.
  • Financial support from the EU demonstrates the successful implementation of key reforms in Ukraine, including the fight against corruption and the development of the energy sector.
  • The Ukraine Facility program is designed to support Ukraine with 50 billion euros until 2027, which will help increase the country's resilience and bring it closer to joining the EU.
  • The funds received from the European Union will be used to finance the priority needs of the state budget in the social and humanitarian spheres.
  • Thanks to financial support under the Ukraine Facility program, Ukraine has the opportunity to implement important reforms and strengthen its own potential on the path to modernity.

Ukraine received a new tranche from the EU

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"This support demonstrates Ukraine's significant progress in implementing key reforms envisaged in the Plan for Ukraine - from the fight against corruption to the development of the energy sector and environmental protection," Shmyhal emphasized.

He added that consistent EU support under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for 50 billion euros by 2027, strengthens Ukraine's resilience and brings it closer to EU accession.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the funds received will be used to finance priority needs of the state budget, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres.

It should be noted that for 2025, within the framework of the program Ukraine Facility Another 12.5 billion euros in financial assistance is planned.

Ukraine Facility Program: What is Known

In February 2024, the European Parliament approved the regulations for the Ukraine Facility program. The EU support program for Ukraine, worth €50 billion, will operate from 2024 to 2027.

Of this amount, up to €32 billion has been allocated to support reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan, under which payments will be conditional on the achievement of certain indicators.

The Ukraine Fund has already disbursed €6 billion in interim financing, €1.89 billion in pre-financing and a first installment of almost €4.2 billion, of which €1.5 billion in non-repayable financial support and over €2.6 billion in loans.

Since the beginning of the year, the EU has provided Ukraine with over €12 billion in budget support. By the end of the year, Ukraine plans to receive another €4.2 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The IMF agreed on a new tranche for Ukraine ― where will the funds go
What is known about the new IMF tranche
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna announced a plan for 2025
Ukraine is actively working to join the EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many months of aid from Biden will Ukraine last for — State Department forecast
US Department of State
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?