Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program

Ukraine has received another tranche of €4.1 billion from the European Commission under the Ukraine Facility program. The total amount of financial assistance in 2024 is up to €16.1 billion.
Points of attention
- Ukraine received another tranche of 4.1 billion euros from the European Commission under the Ukraine Facility program.
- Financial support from the EU demonstrates the successful implementation of key reforms in Ukraine, including the fight against corruption and the development of the energy sector.
- The Ukraine Facility program is designed to support Ukraine with 50 billion euros until 2027, which will help increase the country's resilience and bring it closer to joining the EU.
- The funds received from the European Union will be used to finance the priority needs of the state budget in the social and humanitarian spheres.
- Thanks to financial support under the Ukraine Facility program, Ukraine has the opportunity to implement important reforms and strengthen its own potential on the path to modernity.
Ukraine received a new tranche from the EU
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Grateful to @vonderleyen and the European Commission for the disbursement of €4.1 billion under the Ukraine Facility, bringing total funding for 2024 to €16.1 billion. This support reflects Ukraine’s significant progress on key reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan, from…— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) December 18, 2024
He added that consistent EU support under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for 50 billion euros by 2027, strengthens Ukraine's resilience and brings it closer to EU accession.
The Ministry of Finance clarified that the funds received will be used to finance priority needs of the state budget, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres.
It should be noted that for 2025, within the framework of the program Ukraine Facility Another 12.5 billion euros in financial assistance is planned.
Ukraine Facility Program: What is Known
In February 2024, the European Parliament approved the regulations for the Ukraine Facility program. The EU support program for Ukraine, worth €50 billion, will operate from 2024 to 2027.
Of this amount, up to €32 billion has been allocated to support reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan, under which payments will be conditional on the achievement of certain indicators.
The Ukraine Fund has already disbursed €6 billion in interim financing, €1.89 billion in pre-financing and a first installment of almost €4.2 billion, of which €1.5 billion in non-repayable financial support and over €2.6 billion in loans.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-