Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program

Ukraine has received another tranche of €4.1 billion from the European Commission under the Ukraine Facility program. The total amount of financial assistance in 2024 is up to €16.1 billion.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"This support demonstrates Ukraine's significant progress in implementing key reforms envisaged in the Plan for Ukraine - from the fight against corruption to the development of the energy sector and environmental protection," Shmyhal emphasized. Share

Grateful to @vonderleyen and the European Commission for the disbursement of €4.1 billion under the Ukraine Facility, bringing total funding for 2024 to €16.1 billion. This support reflects Ukraine’s significant progress on key reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan, from… — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) December 18, 2024

He added that consistent EU support under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for 50 billion euros by 2027, strengthens Ukraine's resilience and brings it closer to EU accession.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the funds received will be used to finance priority needs of the state budget, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres.

It should be noted that for 2025, within the framework of the program Ukraine Facility Another 12.5 billion euros in financial assistance is planned.

Ukraine Facility Program: What is Known

In February 2024, the European Parliament approved the regulations for the Ukraine Facility program. The EU support program for Ukraine, worth €50 billion, will operate from 2024 to 2027.

Of this amount, up to €32 billion has been allocated to support reforms and investments outlined in the Ukraine Plan, under which payments will be conditional on the achievement of certain indicators.

The Ukraine Fund has already disbursed €6 billion in interim financing, €1.89 billion in pre-financing and a first installment of almost €4.2 billion, of which €1.5 billion in non-repayable financial support and over €2.6 billion in loans.