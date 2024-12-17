Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna announced a plan for 2025
Ukraine's accession to the EU. Stefanishyna announced a plan for 2025

Ukraine is actively working to join the EU
Source:  Ukrinform

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna officially confirmed that Ukraine, together with Poland and Denmark, which will preside over the EU in 2025, have developed a plan to open negotiation chapters on accession.

Points of attention

  • Stefanishyna warns that the negotiation process will not be easy.
  • The opening of each negotiation cluster requires the agreement of all 27 member states.
  • Key decisions will fall on April 2025.

As Stefanishyna notes, during her visit to Ukraine, Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre Holst planned to "open negotiation chapters planned for the Danish presidency" of the EU.

In addition, it is noted that Kyiv, together with Warsaw and the new European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, planned to open the first 15 negotiation chapters related to the rule of law.

It is absolutely possible. Ukraine is moving dynamically, we have a positive assessment of the results of the enlargement report, we have agreements on our obligations that we must fulfill, and all the prerequisites for opening a second cluster.

Olga Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice

What obstacles should you be prepared for?

According to the minister, the negotiation process will be difficult, since the opening of each cluster requires the consent of all 27 member states of the European Union.

Olga Stefanishyna also added that key decisions fall on April — these are political processes in Poland.

But I think that the EU countries, Brussels, and above all Ukraine, realize that there is a specific action plan that will avoid the influence of these processes on important strategic decisions for Ukraine, the official emphasized.

What is important to understand is that negotiations on the accession of member states to the EU are divided into 35 chapters, grouped into 6 clusters, which open in turn.

