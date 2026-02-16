Ukraine received a grant worth $690 million from Japan and Canada

Ukraine has attracted a grant from Japan and Canada in the amount of 690 million US dollars within the framework of the ERA mechanism of the G7 countries.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Ukraine received a grant of 690 million US dollars from Japan and Canada. The funds were received within the framework of the ERA mechanism of the G7 countries through the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine program. The funds raised were transferred to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine and will be used to finance priority state expenditures, in particular pension payments and social support programs for the population, including housing and communal subsidies.

It is noted that grant funding is provided through contributions from international partners:

544 million US dollars — contribution from the Government of Japan;

146 million US dollars — Canada's contribution;

0.8 million US dollars — funds from the PEACE in Ukraine Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

This is the first tranche from Japan and the last tranche from Canada, financed within the framework of the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine mechanism of the G7 countries, with a total amount of 50 billion US dollars.

The implementation of the ERA mechanism was launched at the end of 2024. Canada's total contribution under this initiative is 5 billion Canadian dollars (almost 3.6 billion US dollars), of which Ukraine received two previous tranches of 2.5 billion and 2.3 billion Canadian dollars in the spring and summer of 2025.