Ukraine received the seventh tranche of financing from the EU in the amount of 2.8 billion euros

Ukraine received the seventh tranche of financing from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of 2.8 billion euros.
Points of attention
- Ukraine received the seventh tranche of financing amounting to 2.8 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program.
- The funds will be allocated to finance priority state budget expenditures, focusing on social and humanitarian needs.
The EU has provided Ukraine with a new tranche
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.
According to her, the funds will be used to finance priority state budget expenditures, in particular social and humanitarian needs.
To receive this tranche, Ukraine fulfilled 11 indicators of the Ukraine Plan, which cover reforms in the areas of public administration, economic policy, energy, digitalization, and the rule of law.
In addition, a number of conditions for the next stages of financing were fulfilled ahead of schedule, thanks to which Ukraine will for the first time receive additional compensation for the early implementation of reform commitments.
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