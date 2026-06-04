EU accession — the date of opening of the first cluster for Ukraine and Moldova is known

Separate intergovernmental conferences to launch the first "Foundations" cluster for Ukraine and Moldova will be held in Luxembourg on June 15, 2026, on the eve of the EU Council meeting on General Affairs.

The first cluster for Ukraine and Moldova will open on June 15

This was reported by sources in the European Union familiar with the matter.

The opening of the first "Fundamentals" cluster in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova is scheduled for June 15.

On June 15, two separate intergovernmental conferences for Ukraine and Moldova will be held in Luxembourg, said EuroPravda's European interlocutor.

He explained that this will be preceded by active work in working groups and at the ambassadorial level in Brussels.

In particular, the EU's common negotiating position on Cluster 1 for both Ukraine and Moldova is planned to be approved next week. Share

Earlier, the Cypriot presidency of the EU announced the start of the formal process of opening a cluster for Ukraine.

In particular, EU ambassadors began urgent preparations for the opening of the first cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.

This was preceded by a statement on June 3 by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar that his country had reached a "comprehensive agreement" with Ukraine regarding the Hungarian national minority.